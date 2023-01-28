Forum Financial Management LP Has $391,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.2% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,768,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

