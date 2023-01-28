Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

