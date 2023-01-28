Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 332,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 59,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,653. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

