Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.98. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 57,729 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOJCY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.63) to €15.20 ($16.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

