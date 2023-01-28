Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 5,104 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.14% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
