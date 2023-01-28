Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

