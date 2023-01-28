Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,176 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

