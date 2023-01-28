Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 400,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $434.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.