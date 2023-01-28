Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

