Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

