Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,970 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 20,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

