Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 849 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

