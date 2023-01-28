First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
