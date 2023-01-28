First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

