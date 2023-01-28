First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.85. 20,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,132. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period.

