First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.85. 20,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,132. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
