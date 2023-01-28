First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 696,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,832. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

