First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.39 and last traded at $111.98. Approximately 37,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 54,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

