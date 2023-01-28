First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 326.9% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 326.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

DDIV opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

