First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 468,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

