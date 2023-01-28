First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMBH opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.