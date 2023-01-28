First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Insider Activity

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,869 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.