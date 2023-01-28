First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

