First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

