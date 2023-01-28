First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.
In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also
