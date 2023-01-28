Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.58). Approximately 41,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £215.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,223.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.81.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

