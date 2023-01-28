Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.77

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.77 and traded as high as $36.31. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 29,614,133 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,776,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,599,000 after purchasing an additional 864,123 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,710,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52,942.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,322,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300,671 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,088,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 669,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15,552,456.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,864,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,900 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

