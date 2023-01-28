Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

