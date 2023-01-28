Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.28 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $231.65 million and $81.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.