Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 2% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $230.29 million and approximately $91.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025380 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

