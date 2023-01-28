Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $231.86 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $231.86 million and approximately $75.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026019 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

