Fellaz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,033.98 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005454 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $222,033.98 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fellaz has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.