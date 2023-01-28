FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 21st

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
FB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.
In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
