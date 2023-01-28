FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 21st

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In related news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

