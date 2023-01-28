Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded up $14.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $660.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,744. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $676.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.97.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.