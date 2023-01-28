F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.
F5 Stock Down 0.0 %
F5 stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at F5
In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
