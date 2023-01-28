F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.0 %

F5 stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.