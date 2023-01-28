Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

