Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

