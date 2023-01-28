Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.88 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,356 shares of company stock worth $848,494 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2,093.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

