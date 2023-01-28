Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQUA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

