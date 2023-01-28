Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in January

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 31,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $127.89.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

