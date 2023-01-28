EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

