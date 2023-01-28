EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWJD. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Inspire International ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

