EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,158 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

