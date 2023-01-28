EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.