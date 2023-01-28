EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,387,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

