EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 548.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 277.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 831.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

