Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $84.03 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $84.03 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

