Everdome One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.37 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and $5.37 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00399041 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.28009738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00588697 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.