European Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$30.02 million during the quarter.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.