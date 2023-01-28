Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $155.90 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.00 or 0.00095251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $155.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00383404 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00782633 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00581919 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00191445 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00201044 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,143,076 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.