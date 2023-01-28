Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of ESTA opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

