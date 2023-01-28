Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 289 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 81,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 81,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,748,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $48.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

