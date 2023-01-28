Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $81.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

